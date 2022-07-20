General

Two quintals of fish being sold and distributed illegally in Surkhet Birendranagar have been seized and destroyed.

The market monitoring team led by Chief Administrative Officer of District Administration Office Surkhet Surya Bahadur Thapa confiscated and destroyed two quintals and 10 kg fish from Hatialine and Mangalgarhi Chowk in the main market.

According to Thapa, the confiscated fish of various species have been buried and destroyed in the Kuinepani forest in front of Birendranagar Municipality today. He said that the fish traders have been warned that they will be punished according to the law if they are found illegally selling and distributing prohibited fish.

In order to prevent illegal import of formalin-treated fish from India and other provinces, an all-party meeting with the market monitoring committee held with the participation of the district administration office decided to ban the sale and distribution of such fish in Surkhet.

District Administration Office, Food Technology and Quality Control Office, Directorate of Livestock Development, Birendranagar Municipality, District Police Office, National Consumer Forum and journalists were part of the monitoring.

Source: National News Agency Nepal