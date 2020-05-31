Health & Safety

Two COVID-19 patients from Budhanilakhanta Municipality of Kathmandu district have recovered from the infection and returned home.

They are 18-year-old lady, originally from Ramnagar of Sarlahi district and currently staying in Tenzing Chowk, Budhanilakantha Municipality. Another COVID-19 conqueror is a 37-year-old male, a permanent resident of Budhanilakantha Municipality Ward No 3.

The COVID-19 infected lady was kept in isolation at Teku-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital for 14 days.

On the 15th day, she returned home after being tested negative for the deadly infection in repeated tests, informed Budhanilakantha Municipality Health Section Chief Kumar Dahal.

Similarly, another person contracting the infection was also treated at Teku-based Hospital and returned home in five days upon testing negative repeatedly for COVID-19 test.

Shivapuri National Park premises and Budhanilakantha Temple areas were sealed off after the two persons from this place were confirmed with the infection.

Upon their recovery and return to home, the restriction on movement has been lifted, according to Budhanilakantha Municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal