Two sisters of a family died of diarrhea. The deceased are Rita Budha, 11, and Binita Budga, 13, daughters of Prem Budha – a local of Rajpur rural municipality. The two daughters came under diarrheal grip after they ate fish brought from a local rivulet on Saturday evening.

Elder sister Binita died at 2.00 am on Sunday while younger Rita breathed her last at 6.00 am on the same day, shared Police Inspector of Area Police Office, Gadhawa, Rajkumar Bhatta.

The bodies of the sisters who died while undergoing treatment have been kept at Lamahi hospital for post-mortem.

Ward chair bereaved of his spouse

Chairperson of Babai rural municipality, ward number 4, Tek Bahadur Oli has been bereaved of his wife. His wife Yuwa Oli did on Sunday afternoon. She had been diagnosed with coronavirus on Sunday according to Babai rural municipality chairperson Bhuwaneswor Poudel.

She was rushed to Nepalgunj for treatment on Saturday after she saw respiratory complications.

Babai rural municipality has enforced lockdown, effective from this morning. Lockdown has been enforced until another notice as the number of coronavirus infected and mortality rate has increased in the rural municipality, shared Prem Bahadur Ramja, press coordinator of the rural municipality.

Number of active coronavirus cases has reached 19 in the rural municipality while two of the infected had lost their lives. The rural municipality in coordination with local administration, industrialists and traders has enforced lockdown, Ranja informed. ---

