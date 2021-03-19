education, Science & Technology

Police have recovered dead bodies of two students from Chalnakhel at Dakshinkali in Kathmandu on Friday.

A team of police from the Metropolitan Police Range, Kathmandu, spotted the dead bodies of the students who were missing from Thursday.

Spokesperson at the Range SP Ramesh Kumar Basnet shared that the deceased have been identified as Arjun Khadka, 16, of Nuwakot and Mangal Tamang, 18, of Kavrepalanchowk district.

SP Basnet said that a bottle of pesticide was found nearby the accident spot. A forensic team along with a trained dog have been mobilized in the spot to further probe the incident.

It is learned that the deceased boys were staying at Bangemuda in Kathmandu and had gone missing since yesterday.

The dead bodies have been taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital at Maharajgunj to ascertain the cause of their death. Basnet said that they would launch an investigation into the case as mystery surrounds the death of those boys.

Source: National News Agency Nepal