Annual reports of two thematic committees have been tabled in the National Assembly. The presented annual reports belonged to the Legislation Management Committee (LMC) and the National Concern and Coordination Committee (NCCC).

Presenting the LMC's annual report for the previous fiscal year, 2021/22 in the NA meeting today, its president Dr Beduram Bhusal said the committee's most of meetings focused on formulating bills. During the time, reports of nine bills were passed, and the implementation of three acts was under evaluation while the study and research of the implementation of some Acts assessed, he said.

Similarly, the NCCC President Dil Kumari Rawal Thapa tabled the annual report related to the monitoring and assessment of the NCCC for the three previous FY (2018/19, 2019/20 and 2020/21). The NA will next meet on coming March 13 at 1 pm.

Source: National News Agency Nepal