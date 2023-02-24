Key Issues

Two children died after burn injuries in Panchthar district on Friday. Five-year-old Sesehang Panthak, son of Sharna Panthak, and four-year-old Nishan Khati, son of Santosh Khati, died after a fire broke out in an outhouse at Yubadanda of Hilihang Rural Municipality-7, Panchthar. According to the police, the fire happened at around 4:45 this afternoon as all the members of the family had gone to collect fodder and firewood. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Panchthar Hari Khatiwada said that the dead bodies of the toddlers were recovered from a corner of the second floor of the outhouse. They are not in a recognizable condition. The outhouse is destroyed in the fire. Details of the incident are awaited.

Source: National News Agency Nepal