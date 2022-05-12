General

Two voting centres of Hetauda have got women polling officers for local-level election taking place across the nation on Friday.

According to the office of the Chief Returning Officer, out of 19 wards of Hetauda sub-metropolis, women polling officers have been deputed at two voting centres.

Assistant returning officer at the office of the Chief Returning Officer, Sagar Sharma, said that polling officer Bishnu Kumari Lamichhane and assistant polling officer Krishna Kumari Kharel have been deputed at voting centre of Siddhartha Secondary School (D) in ward no 12.

Similarly, voting officer Shantimaya Moktan and assistant voting officer Anu Kumari Lama have been deployed at voting centre of Mahendra Secondary School (D) in ward no 12.

Election teams along with ballot papers have already reached at all voting centres of Hetauda sub-metropolis.

Source: National News Agency Nepal