The vehicular movement disrupted in the Narayangadh-Muglin section has resumed two-way. Landslip had disrupted the traffic since last midnight.

District Police Office, Chitwan has informed that the road is operative with two-way traffic since this morning.

Similarly, after four days' efforts, the Anbukhaireni section of Prithvi Highway has been operative two-way. The two-way traffic resumed along the way since Monday evening.

The road was damaged near powerhouse at Anbukhaireni-4.

Earlier, the road was depressed. So, track was opened with inside removal of hill.

SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS