The vehicular movement disrupted in the Narayangadh-Muglin section has resumed two-way. Landslip had disrupted the traffic since last midnight.
District Police Office, Chitwan has informed that the road is operative with two-way traffic since this morning.
Similarly, after four days' efforts, the Anbukhaireni section of Prithvi Highway has been operative two-way. The two-way traffic resumed along the way since Monday evening.
The road was damaged near powerhouse at Anbukhaireni-4.
Earlier, the road was depressed. So, track was opened with inside removal of hill.
SOURCE: NATIONAL NEWS AGENCY-RSS