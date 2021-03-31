Human Rights, legal-Judicial

Police have arrested two women from Damak municipality for involving women in prostitution by confining them in a house.

They are Urmila Nembang, 38, of Pathari Shanishchare municipality-3 of Morang and Nandita Limbu, 38, of Chulachuli rural municipality-4 in Ilam.

Police arrested them while acting on a special tip-off that the two women were running a brothel in a rented house at Damak municipality-6.

Similarly, police also rescued eight women aged between 17 to 30 years from the house. All the rescued women were handed over to the families.

The two women were arrested on March 28 and further investigation into the case was underway by filing case of human trafficking against them, said Spokesperson at the District Police Office, Jhapa, Rakesh Thapa.

Source: National News Agency Nepal