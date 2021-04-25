General

Two workers hired for a bridge construction project here have gone missing after they accidentally fell into the Trishuli River this morning at Thimura of Bharatpur metropolis-1.

Three workers were rescued alive. According to the District Police Office Chitwan chief Superintendent of Police, Om Prakash Adhikari, the workers fell into the river along with iron materials as they were busy in the construction works. The incident happened at around 9:00 am. Three were found being trapped by the iron materials and rescued. Until the filing of this report, the injured were being taken to Bharatpur for treatment while the search for the missing was underway.

Some part of the under-construction bridge linking Thimura to Devghat got snapped and fell into the river on April 7.

Division Road Office, Chitwan chief engineer Krishna Raj Adhikari said he was informed about the incident, and further details are awaited. The workers were from the Jalap Nepal (P) Ltd and company proprietor Tara Prasad Poudel said a group of 18 workers had left for the project site this morning and he was heading towards the site to take stock of the incident. The construction of the bridge with 220 meters length and 8.5 meters width is underway. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal