Two workers were killed after a wall of Majje Khola micro hydropower project caved in Darchula district on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Baldev Singh Mahara, 45, of Marma-1 and Gaumati Dhami, 40, of Apihimal Rural Municipality-6. A team led by Inspector Kamal Bahadur Bista has been mobilised for investigations into the incident, said the district police office.

The 100 kilowatts hydropower project based in Apihimal Rural Municipality-6 is under-construction with financial assistances from the Alternative Energy Promotion Centre and the federal, provincial and local governments. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal