A two-year-old girl has died after falling off a window of a five-storey house at Bagbazaar in Kathmandu. The deceased has been identified as Riyasa, daughter of house owner Nanidevi Maharjan.

The incident occurred on Sunday night. She died at the National Trauma Center in Kathmandu today morning, said Superintendent of Police Dinesh Raj Mainali, also spokesperson for the District Police Range, Kathmandu. The Police Circle, Kamalpokhari has launched an investigation into the incident, he said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal