General

Nepal's international commitment to eliminate violence against women and children, and early and forced marriage, end preventable maternal deaths and address unmet family planning needs has not been realized as anticipated.

It may be noted that Nepal government had pledged to achieve the three zeros in the International Conference on Population and Development (IPDC)25 held in Kenya capital, Nairobi, in 2019. On behalf of the government, the then Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizen Yammaya Thapa had participated in the conference.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) had hosted the international conference in collaboration with Kenya and Danish governments.

Along with the commitments, Nepal government had also shared its priorities in the conference. Among the priorities were enhancing adolescent-friendly services, increasing access to sexuality education, spurring investment for good health and prosperity of youths, improving reproductive health service, preventing gender-based violence and addressing humanitarian needs.

Nepal had also made commitment to put in place financing policy, instruments and instruments and structures to ensure full implementation of ICPD Programme of Action and Sustainable Development Goals.

It seems that the commitments Nepal government had expressed at international forum are not being realized easily in the three sectors.

Executive Director of Forum of Women, Law and Development (FWLD) Sabin Shrestha said it was a chronic disease of Nepal not to realize the commitments made at international forums. "Nepal has gaps on resources, means and policy in order to achieve three zeros in the sectors. Wider public awareness is a must in the sectors". ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal