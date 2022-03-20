General

A young man has died while swimming in a pond in Matihani Municipality-7 of Mahottari district. The deceased has been identified as Suman Thakur, 18, of Musarnia rural municipality-3.

Three youths had gone for swimming in the pool and one of them drowned. The locals had rescued Thakur but he died while undergoing treatment at a local health facility.

Meanwhile, a young man who had drowned in a pond in Gauriga of Mahottari Gaonpalika-5 died last night while undergoing treatment. The deceased has been identified as Rakesh Paswan, 25, of the district, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Prakash Bista.

Rakesh had gone to bathe in a pond in the village on Saturday evening after playing Holi but drowned. He was rescued by the locals and rushed to Janakpur Provincial Hospital for treatment, where he passed away.

Source: National News Agency Nepal