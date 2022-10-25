General

Two persons died of electrocution on Monday while fixing power supply for Tihar celebration in Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City in Dhanusha district.

The deceased have been identified as Amit Mishra and, 19, of Basbitti in Janakpurdham Sub-Metropolitan City-22 and Shiva Raj Yadav, 14, ward no. 9 in the town, according to the District Police Office, Dhanusha.

Both Mishra and Yadav were hurt due to electric shock while working to supply electricity to illuminate their residence.

Seriously hurt Mishra and Yadav died at Provincial Hospital in Janakpurdham in course of their treatment, Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradip Bahadur Chhetri said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal