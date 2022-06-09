General

Two youths gone for cremation in Rapti river of Banke district drowned while swimming.

Spokesperson at the District Police Office, Banke, Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhu Sudan Neupane, said that Tribal Shahi, 18, and Lekraj Chhantel, of Simikot-8 of Humla district, currently living at Dhamboji of Nepalgunj-1 in a rented house, were found dead in the river this morning.

Neupane shared that both of them had gone for cremation of their landlord on Wednesday and search for them was carried out after they did not return home till 6:00 pm.

Their clothes and a mobile set were found at the river bank. Police suspected that they went missing in the river in course of swimming.

A police team deployed for search operation from Thursday morning had recovered their bodies from Sidhaniyaghat of Duduwa rural municipality-4.

Both of them had attended this year's grade 12 examination from Dhamboji secondary school.

Source: National News Agency Nepal