UAE has defeated Qatar by 143 runs in a match under the ongoing ACC Men’s Premier Cup in Kathmandu. The match was held on Wednesday at Kirtipur-based Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground. In the chase of the 372 runs target set by UAE, Qatar was limited to 228 runs in 36.3 overs at the loss of all wickets.

For the defeating team, Sayed Monib hit 68 runs off 36 balls, and Pravindar Kumar 53 off 26. For UAE, Junaid Siddique and Karthik Meiyappan bagged three wickets each, and Zahoor Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Sanchit Sharma and Aayan Khan one each.

Invited into bat first after losing the toss, UAE made 371 runs in 50 overs at the loss of six wickets. Briitya Aravind made 185 runs off 147 balls with 17 boundaries and nine sixes. Similarly, Rohan Mustafa hit 118 runs off 125 balls with 10 fours and four sixes. Likewise, Aasif Khan contributed 30 runs. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal