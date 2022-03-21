Games

Nepal has been defeated by UAE in a triangular one-day series under the ICC Men's World Cup Cricket League-2.

UAE defeated Nepal by 99 runs in a match held at Dubai Cricket Stadium today. Chasing the target of 203 runs posted by UAE, Nepal was limited to 103 runs by losing all wickets on 35.1 overs.

Gyanendra Malla collected the highest 30 runs for Nepal. Pawan Saraf gathered two runs while Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Poudel, and Binod Bhandari made five, nine, 12 runs respectively. Similarly, Arif Sheikh and Sompal Kami collected equal 15 runs each.

Junaid Siddique of UAE took four wickets while Kashif Daud and Ahamed Raja took two wickets each.

Before this, invited to bat first after losing toss, UAE managed 202 runs losing nine wickets in the 50 overs. Rohan Mustafa of UAE made the highest 60 runs while Mohammad Rizwan and Chirag Suri contributed 33 runs and 26 runs respectively.

Sandeep Lamichhane took three wickets while Karan KC and Sompal Kami each took two wickets. Similarly, Arif Sheikh and Dipendra Singh Airy took one wicket each.

Nepal had defeated Papua New Guinea by two wickets in the first match of the series and got defeated with UAE by 48 runs in the second match. Nepal will face Papua New Guinea in its final match on Tuesday.

Source: National News Agency Nepal