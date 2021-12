Key Issues, politics

The United Kingdom has provided medical equipment, including automatic PCR equipment and oxygen concentrators, as support to the Nepal Army.

According to the NA Military Public Relations and Information Directorate, Colonel Paul Thomas Smith, British Military Attaché' for Nepal, handed over the supplies to Colonel of the Military Health Directorate Dr Mun Thapa at a function held at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu today.

Source: National News Agency Nepal