A backpacker from Ukraine has been rescued after being stranded for about one month in course of visiting the base camp of Mt Makalu in Sankhuwasabha district. He is 26-year- old Artem Suhoniakin. He had come for trekking to the Mt Makalu base camp on March 15.

He has been rescued with the support of the Youth Development Centre’s emergency response centre and at the initiation of the District Coordination Committee Sankhuwasabha, Committee chief Suman Shakya said.

The Ukrainian was stranded due to the lockdown enforced by the government to prevent COVID-19 pandemic. Police had rescued him on April 4 and kept him at Once More Hotel in Khandbari.

He has been sent to Itahari on Sunday on a vehicle belonging to the Infrastructure Development Office. The Ukrainian tourist was sent from Itahari to Kathmandu on Sunday itself by another vehicle, Centre’s Sankhuwasabha coordinator, Bijaya Karki, said.

Source: National News Agency