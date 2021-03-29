General

The United Kingdom-based Non-Resident Nepalis (NRNs) have come forward with a drive to operate telemedicine service in Dhading. The Swinfen Charitable Trust has lent full support to the service which is provided through telephone and internet.

Lord Rojal Swinfen is the Director and Lady Pyat Swinfen is the Co-Director of the Trust. The philanthropic Trust has been providing health consultancy services in 78 countries across the globe through a network of 800 doctors and experts. Princess Aan is the patron of the Trust.

In this connection, a stakeholders’ discussion was held on Saturday regarding the operation of telemedicine service in remote area of Dhading – Rubi Valley, Gangajamuna, Khaniyabas and Netrabati Dembjong rural municipality. Among the present at the discussion organized under the aegis of the UK Chapter of NRNA and coordinated by ICC member Ramsharan Simkhada were Trust Director and Co-Director, Dhading’s Member of Parliament, Khem Lohani, Province Assembly member Jagat Bahadur Simkhada, NRNA UK chair Punam Gurung, Parbat Falebas municipality mayor Padampani Sharma, Trustees Katherine Davies and Major Hugh Bardell, Dhading Nuwakot Society UK chair CB Tamang, General Secretary Dhana Tamang, advisor Major Bishnu Ghale.

A steering committee was also formed under the leadership of ICC member Simkhada following the discussion. Also included in the committee are NRNA UK chapter chair Gurung, lieutenant Chandra Gurung, Dhana Tamang of Dhading Nuwakot Society UKand senior vice-president of International Dhading Society Dinesh Tamang.

Coordinator Simkhada shared that the Society has set a target to initiate telemedicine service with a plan of actions within a week. The service would come into operation once the necessary basic infrastructure such as electricity, mobile, computer and internet are available.

Also on the occasion, federal and provincial lawmakers of Dhading had pledged to facilitate all types of support required to operate the service. Local people’s representatives also expressed readiness to shoulder up responsibility of physical structures so as to expand the service in other rural municipalities of northern Dhading.

It may be noted that the Swinfen telemedicine service has been operational in four Bhanjyang areas of Parbat for the past eight years. This is so far the first of its kind service of Swinfen in Nepal. However, this is also available in other parts of the Himalayan country.

At the programme, adviser to the Charbhanjyang Tamu Society Major Krishna Gurung, captain Deu Gurung and Haru Gurung also shared teir experience about their projects. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal