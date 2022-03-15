General

Senior Vice Chairperson of CPN UML Ishwor Pokhrel has said his party is always for Madhes. UML is against discrimination and poverty in Madhes, he reiterated.

The Vice Chairperson was saying it while inaugurating the seventh district convention of the party in Dhanusha on Monday. "UML is not the party of any leader, but of the people", he underscored. UML's fate and future are related to people, according to him.

On the occasion, UML Secretary Raghubir Mahaseth argued that the government his party led worked so much in three years for Madhes which were not done for long time.

Source: National News Agency Nepal