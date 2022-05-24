General

The CPN (UML) has called for recounting of votes at Pokhara Metropolitan City, Ward No 18. UML has applied to the Office of the Chief Election Officer demanding a vote recount at the Metropolis-18 citing less number of votes than the total votes cast at this ward.

As per the final results of the vote count at the ward announced this morning, Nepali Congress candidate Shiva Prasad Timilsina had won the Ward Chair post by a margin of three votes.

Chief Returning Officer Shree Krishna Bhattarai said that an application has been received from the CPN (UML) demanding recounting the votes of Ward no18. He said the Office would proceed as per the Election Law.

Around 5,000 votes out of a total 143 thousand 226 votes cast in the local election in Pokhara Metropolis remain to be counted. Votes remain to be counted at ward number 22, 32 and 33.

So far, the Nepali Congress has won in 22 wards and the UML in eight wards.

Source: National News Agency Nepal