The CPN (UML) has called the meeting of its Secretariat on Friday. UML publicity department chief Prithvi Subba Gurung said that the Secretariat meeting will discuss on the contemporary political topics.

According to him, the meeting will deliberate on the selection of legislators under the proportional representation quota and also make a review of the election. The Election Commission on Wednesday sent letter to the political parties, instructing them to submit the names of legislators appointed by the party under the proportional representation electoral system.

The UML has secured 44 seats under the first-past-the-post electoral system and 34 seats under the proportional representation in the House of Representatives.

Source: National News Agency Nepal