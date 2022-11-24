General

CPN (UML) candidate Ram Shankar Yadav from Siraha constituency no. 1 has been elected to the member of House of Representatives (HoR) by defeating his nearest rival Padma Narayan Chaudhary of Nepali Congress.

According to Returning Officer Lokhari Basyal, Yadav won with the margin of 2083 votes.

As per the final result, UML’s Yadav got 29,462 votes while Chaudhary managed 27,379 votes.

Likewise, UML’s Rajendra Prasad Chaudhary was elected to the Province Assembly member from constituency no. 1 (1) from the Siraha. Chaudhary got 11,721 votes against his rival NC’s Sunil Kumar Mahato, who secured 11,550, Basyal confirmed.

Likewise, Damodar Bhandari of UML was elected the HoR member from Baitadi by defeating Maoist Centre’s Narendra Kunwar with the margin of 1,531 votes.

As Bhandari got 33,611 votes, his rival Kunwar of Maoist Centre managed 32,090 votes.

Source: National News Agency Nepal