General

The CPN (UML)’s central committee (CC) meeting for the second day kicked off at Bhaktapur-based German Home Hospitality under the chair of KP Sharma Oli.

The first day of the meeting had decided on nine agenda and the today’s session is expected to conclude the remaining six issues.

As said by party deputy general secretary Pradeep Gyawali, nomination on the central committee, formation of the politburo and standing committee and work allocations of central members are among the issues to be dealt by the today’s meeting.

It may be noted that the party 10th National Congress concluded recently reelecting Oli as the party chair.

Source: National News Agency Nepal