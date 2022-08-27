General

A central committee meeting of the CPN UML is going on at the party headquarters, Chyasal, Lalitpur, now.

Deputy-Chief of CPN (UML) Publicity and Publication Department, Bishnu Rijal, said presentations of group-wise discussion on the political report of party Chair, KP Sharma Oli, were underway.

Ten groups were formed to hold group-wise discussion on the political report. The CC meeting will conclude today itself after preparing Chair Oli's political report on the basis of suggestions furnished by the thematic groups, added Rijal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal