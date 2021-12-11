General

The CPN (UML) Central Committee meeting has started at Gatthaghar in Bhaktapur today.

The second meeting of the central committee since the party's 10th national convention commenced at 1:20 pm, shared central member Mahesh Basnet.

The meeting slated for today and on Sunday will discuss and decide a total of 15 agendas. Swearing-in of the remaining central members, the review of the national congress, nomination of members in the central committee, formation of politburo, formation of the standing committee among others feature in the agenda of the meeting, informed secretary at the UML central office Sher Bahadur Tamang.

Tamang added that the agenda of the meeting also includes fixing the date for UML's district and provincial conventions, amending its statute and the rules and regulations, meeting procedures and central office management.

Earlier, the meeting of UML Secretariat was organised at party chair KP Sharma Oli's private residence at Balkot, Bhaktapur, which discussed the agendas to be taken to the meeting of the central committee.

Source: National News Agency Nepal