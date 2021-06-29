General

The ruling CPN-UML has called for a meeting of the erstwhile Central Committee by transforming the 10th national general convention organizing committee. Based on the demand from the dissenting faction of the party, the Standing Committee meeting today decided to have it endorsed by the organizing committee meeting tomorrow.

The standing committee meeting held today at the Prime Minister's official residence, Baluwatar decided to summon the central committee meeting for July 2, said UML spokesperson Pradeep Gyawali. Earlier, the standing committee meeting on Saturday had decided to hold the general convention organizing committee meeting for tomorrow.

The Madhav Nepal-led faction has been demanding revival of the central committee, before the unification of the CPN-UML with the CPN (Maoist Centre) began.

Source: National News Agency Nepal