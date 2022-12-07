General

The CPN (UML) Central Office meeting is convening at 1pm today at the party’s central office at Chyasal, Lalitpur.

UML Publicity Department deputy-chief Bishnu Rijal said that the meeting will make an assessment of the election as well as hold discussions regarding the meeting of the party’s secretariat, the standing committee, politburo and the central committee.

He said the meetings of the party’s various echelons would be held for making an assessment of the elections. The UML has won 44 seats under the first-past-the-post electoral system and become the first party under the proportional representation system in the House of Representatives election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal