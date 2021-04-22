Key Issues, politics

CPN-UML chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and leader Madhav Kumar Nepal met again today. The leaders met at Hotel Marriott in Nagpokhari, as a follow-up to yesterday evening's meeting held after a very long time.

Talking to media persons in brief following the meeting this afternoon, leader Nepal said discussions have continued but no concrete progress has been achieved as yet. The two leaders have been at loggerheads since Prime Minister Oli dissolved the House of Representatives. The differences continued further with the reinstatement of the CPN-UML party, as a result of the Supreme Court verdict.

Earlier today, leader Nepal had briefed leaders close to him about the dialogue held with UML Chair Oli.

Source: National News Agency Nepal