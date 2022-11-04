General

CPN-UML chair KP Sharma Oli is scheduled to address the election assembly to be organized in Darchula on Friday.

He will be arriving in the district headquarters, Khalanga, to address the election assembly. It may be noted that the UML is beginning its nationwide campaign for federal and provincial parliamentary elections from Darchula.

UML candidate for federal parliament from Darchula, Ganesh Singh Thagunna informed that chair Oli was set to inaugurate the election campaign at Khalanga at 11.00 am this morning.

Former Prime Minister Oli is also scheduled to address the mass gatherings in Baitadi and Kanchanpur today. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal