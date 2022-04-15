Key Issues

Former Prime Minister and CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has stressed the need for developing Ghalegaon, a touristic village at Kwalosothar Rural Municipality-3 in the district, as a modern and smart village.

"Ghalegaon has not only been developed in a new way but it has also become exemplary to others. There is a need to learn from it," he said amid a function here Friday.

On the occasion, Chair of the rural municipality Prem Bahadur Ghale said that residents of the village were living happily life because it had access to all sorts of facilities like road, electricity, telephone, internet, drinking water, toilet, school and health.

Situated 2,100 meters above the sea level, the village has 130 households. Each house has corrugated zinc roofing. The home stay facility had started some 22 years ago with Ghalegaon festival- the first in the country. The number of such facilities has reached 42 now.

The Village Tourism Forum has also honoured the village with the title of Nepal's best home stay facility. Similarly, for two times, the village has been declared as a model village of the South Asia.

Each home stay facility has fetched Rs 40,000 to Rs 60,000 per month in income.

Source: National News Agency Nepal