General

Chairperson of the CPN (UML) KP Sharma Oli has directed party central departments to run party activities effectively.

In a meeting of chiefs, deputy chiefs and secretaries of the departments at party central office in Chyasal today, the former Prime Minister asked the departments to make an action plan and carry out its duty in coordination with the party, protest 'wrong moves' of the government and focus on people's actual problems.

The meeting was attended by chiefs, deputy chiefs and secretaries of party's various 33 departments, said Bishnu Rijal, deputy chief of the party's Publicity Department.

Source: National News Agency Nepal