General

CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has expressed sorrow over the demise of Prof Dr Mathura Prasad Shrestha.

The former Prime Minister wrote on Twitter that he was saddened by the news about the passing away of Dr Shrestha.

The former minister earning identity as the leftist intellectual succumbed to asthma and chest infection amidst the treatment at Annapurna Neuro Hospital this morning. He was 88.

Source: National News Agency Nepal