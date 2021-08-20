General

Chairman of the CPN UML, KP Sharma Oli, has encouraged literary writers by reciting a poem amidst a function on Friday.

He recited a poem at the 'Bhiradil-Chandragiri Jeshum Festival' attended by various progressive literary writers at Chandragiri Hills. Chairman Oli had composed and recited a poem here three years back.

On the occasion, he called on all stakeholders concerned to develop Bhirdil as the tourist destination. He further said his confidence for prosperous Nepal grew after listening to the poems by other poets.

According to the Chairman, the political changes and conflict could not brush aside the renaissance which reflects Nepalis' aspiration.

At the programme, Chairman of Ward No 15 of Chandragiri Municipality, Uttam Bahadur Raut, informed that the local level was working untiringly to create development infrastructures and protect and promote local art and culture.

A campaigner Phulman Bal said they were active to interpret objects and context based on the knowledge, tradition and norms available within Nepal.

Source: National News Agency Nepal