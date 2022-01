Trading

CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli, is in normal health condition. Oli is in home isolation at his residence in Bhaktapur for the past four days after corona virus infection.

Secretary of the party's central office Dr Bhishma Raj Adhikari has issued a statement today thanking all concerned for taking care of Chair Oli's health and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Source: National News Agency Nepal