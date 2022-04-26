General

Nepali Congress (NC) Spokesperson Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat commented that CPN-UML Chairperson KP Sharma Oli's recent remarks were condemnable.

At an election video launching programme at party central office on Tuesday, he said, "The election code of conduct has been already enforced in the country but UML chair Oli has criticized the NC and its manifesto at the meanest possible level. The expressions are contemptible", Dr Mahat said.

He accused the CPN-UML of making mockery of the election code of conduct and lambasted the authorities concerned for not being able to respond to the blatant violation of code of conduct.

It may be noted that UML chair Oli at a programme in the capital on Tuesday had negatively commented on NC's resolutions in the manifesto.

Source: National News Agency Nepal