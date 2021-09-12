General

CPN (UML) Chair KP Sharma Oli has directed party lawmakers to maintain decorum in the parliament.

During a meeting of the party's parliamentary party at the Lhotse Hall of the New Baneshwor-based Federal Parliament Building today, Chair Oli instructed party lawmakers to continue House obstructions with decency.

Former Prime Minister Oli, who is also the UML Parliamentary leader, directed the lawmakers to respect the parliamentary decorum while protesting in the House.

"We had never thought of resorting to physically assault in the parliament. We do not want to encroach on the area occupied by marshals. But they are expected to give us space too," he said and urged ruling parties to mobilise marshals within their jurisdictions. "We do not want to engage in more debates on this matter."

Source: National News Agency Nepal