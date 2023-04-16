General

CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has taken ill from viral fever. Oli is taking medicine and is under best rest at home after complaining illness.

"I have some health issues due to viral fever. I am taking rest at my residence by taking antibiotic medicines," Oli has written in a Facebook status.

Chairman Oli has also stated he was unable to attend the election campaigns for by-election in Bara, Chitwan and Tanahun districts and has wished the best wishes for the UML candidates contesting the by-election.

Wishing for their victory, Oli has stated that he would visit the UML candidates after his recovery.

Source: National News Agency Nepal