CPN (UML) Chairman KP Sharma Oli has claimed that UML was the only political party that truly works for the development and prosperity of Tarai-Madhes.

Welcoming different leaders including Chairman of Samajwadi Janata Party Prem Bahadur Singh, artist Karishma Manandhar and others into the UML on Tuesday, Oli asked the cadres of other parties not to remain confused but to unite with the UML.

Oli claimed that he made significant progress on postal highway, Madan Bhandari Highway and other projects during his government, and urged to defeat the fraudulent forces from Madhes in the upcoming polls.

Oli claimed that leaders joining the UML from different other political parties will have a safe political future there in the UML.

Source: National News Agency Nepal