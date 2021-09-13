Key Issues

The CPN (UML) has continued to obstruct the National Assembly meeting today as well. The UML lawmakers stood up from their seats in protest as soon as the start of the meeting. At this, the NA Chairperson Ganesh Prasad Timalsina allocated time to UML lawmaker Bhairab Sundar Shrestha to put his views.

Shrestha said the problem arose as the Speaker failed to implement the UML's recommendation for taking action against 14 lawmakers elected from the party's ticket after they defied the party whip. He charged that the Speaker intentionally sat on the UML's recommendation for action for long time thus becoming an accomplice to the party's split.

The UML lawmaker urged the Upper House Chair Timalsina not to proceed ahead with the House business until and unless the Speaker realizes 'his mistake' and clarifies the issue.

The NA Chair said although it is a topic related to the House of Representatives, the Lower House of the Federal Parliament, this issue coming up in the Upper House was but natural and it would be resolved with time.

He urged the UML lawmakers to help proceed ahead with the meeting . But the opposition party lawmakers continued their protest. However, the NA Chair went ahead with the meeting agenda.

Member of the Legislation Management Committee Thagendra Prasad Puri, on behalf the committee president Prashuram Meghi Gurung, presented the committee's report related to the Public Service Commission Bill along with the message from the House of Representatives in the meeting amidst the obstruction.

The NA Chair adjourned the meeting for 15 minutes.

Public Service Commission bill passed

Meanwhile, the second meeting of the National Assembly has passed the Public Service Commission (PSC) Bill, 2075 BS by a majority. The bill was passed amidst the obstruction by the UML lawmakers.

Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gyanendra Bahadur Karki had, on behalf Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, presented a proposal seeking the passage of the bill along with the message received from the House of Representatives.

The new Act has been brought with the goal of making the public services efficient, qualitative and transparent. The bill will become an Act after 31 days of its certification.

Source: National News Agency Nepal