Chairperson of the CPN (UML), KP Sharma Oli, has said that the UML could not achieve the results as per the expectation in local-level election held on May 13.

At the CPN (UML) Parliamentary Party meeting organised at Lotshe Hall, New Baneshwor, on Wednesday, Chair Oli shared that the party could not achieve the result as per the expectation in the local-level election due to betrayal from within the party.

He said that it was necessary to make serious review about the act of betrayal in the party during the local-level election.

Also the UML Parliamentary Party leader, Chair Oli directed the party’s lawmakers to be present in a strong, logical and factual manner by analyzing the government’s policy and programme, said Chief Whip of the CPN (UML), Bishal Bhattarai.

Similarly, the UML Chair pointed out the need of moving ahead with further plan for next election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal