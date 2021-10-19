General

The main opposition CPN (UML) has expressed sorrow over the loss of life and property in different parts of the country due to incessant rains for the past two days.

The UML pays heartfelt tribute to the victims and expressed sympathy for the plight of the farmers who were forced to bear huge losses due to the rains, said UML spokesperson Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said in a statement issued here Tuesday. "We urge the government to immediately announce a relief package to the farmers who have suffered unbearable losses due to the destruction of paddy due to rains," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the CPN (UML) has decided not to organize its annual tea party on the occasion of Dashain, Tihar, Nepal Sambat and Chhath festivals, considering the risk of Corona Virus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal