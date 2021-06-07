General

The CPN (UML) Sudurpaschim Committee has directed its lawmakers not to cast votes for Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta. CM Bhatta is scheduled to seek a vote of confidence on Tuesday.

The UML province committee has directed the parliamentary party to issue a whip to its lawmakers not to cast votes to Bhatta.

The province chair Karna Thapa and Secretary Rajendra Rawal have directed PP leader Prakash Bahadur Shah and chief whip Durga BK for the same.

There are 52 lawmakers in the province. CM Bhatta needs at least 27 votes to win confidence of the house.

Source: National News Agency Nepal