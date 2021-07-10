General

The ruling CPN UML has neared resolution of disputes which surfaced in the party for quite a while. The dispute resolution taskforce met in Singha Durbar on Saturday, thereby reaching near the conclusion.

Member of the taskforce representing Madhav Nepal-led faction in the party, Gokarna Raj Bista, said they were close to the solution of problems that plagued the party. Now, only formality of the dispute resolution is left, he added. “A pleasant message of party unity will spread tomorrow. We’ve done made rigorous efforts to forge consensus. Meaningful conclusion on party unity will be shared on Sunday,” he informed media.

Bista further said the party unity would be announced to unite UML, protect communist movement, and address the aspiration of Nepali people.

Similarly, UML Vice-Chairperson Dr Bhim Bahadur Rawal also said the taskforce nearly reached the conclusion.

Saturday’s meeting was attended by leader Subash Nembang, Bishnu Prasad Poudel, Ghanashyam Bhushal, Pradip Kumar Gyawali, Surendra Pande and others.

Source: National News Agency Nepal