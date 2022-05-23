General

CPN-UML candidate Kedar Prasad Guragain has been elected to the mayoral post in Sundarharaicha municipality of Morang securing 21,405 votes. His close contender Shiva Prasad Dhakal of Nepali Congress got 20,678 votes.

In the local election held on last May 13, UML’s Akali Chaudhary registered victory to the deputy mayoral post with 22,452 votes. Her arch-rival Nawaraj Chapagain of CPN (Maoist Centre) received 11,300 votes.

As informed, NC has won six out of 10 wards, UML three wards and independent candidate one ward in the municipality.

Source: National News Agency Nepal