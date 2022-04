General

The CPN UML has endorsed the draft of manifesto prepared for the local level election. The party meeting held in party chair's resident, Balkot endorsed the manifesto, according to Deputy General Secretary Prithvi Subba Gurung.

A committee was formed under the leadership of Senior Deputy Chairperson Ishwor Pokhrel.

The UML is scheduled to make public the commitment paper on April 22. The meeting also directed the party rank and file to devote to election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal