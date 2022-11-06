General

CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli viewed that UML should win in the upcoming parliamentary election to ensure development works and prosperity.

Addressing his party cadres and leaders at Khatripauwa in Dhading district on Sunday, Chairperson Oli, who is also the former Prime Minister, arrived in Dhading to inspect the under-construction Nagdhunga Tunnel. He confided that country entered into tunnel-construction era due to the decision made during his leadership.

According to him, the international highway that links Nepal with India and China would go through Dhading constituency no 1 and UML had shouldered responsibility to deliver on this project.

He assured that Dhading would no longer be remote due to expansion of road connectivity.

Assuring that the UML would secure a victory in Dhading, he cited that Bhumi Tripathi was the official candidate of UML for House of Representatives election contesting from constituency no 1 of Dhading and Ramesh Acharya for Province Assembly from the constituency no 1 (a).

Meanwhile, UML’s senior Vice-Chairperson Ishwor Pokharel reaffirmed to create enabling environment for the Nepalis abroad to invest their skills in Nepal.

Addressing the closed session of the first convention of Prabashi Nepali Manch (Overseas Nepalis Forum) in Kathmandu on Sunday, Pokharel shared that his party had prioritized job creation and creation of enabling environment for overseas Nepalis to consider investing their skills, knowledge and competence in Nepal.

Furthermore, the former Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted unity within the organization and party and argued that a strong organization meant a strong party. He urged the participants of the convention to elect a new executive committee unanimously.

Source: National News Agency Nepal