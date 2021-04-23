General

A meeting of the ruling CPN-UML general convention organizing committee has decided a 19-member standing committee for now.

The committee includes party chairperson KP Sharma Oli, general secretary Iswar Pokharel, Bamdev Gautam, Ram Bahadur Thapa, Bishnu Prasad Poudel, Subas Nembang, Top Bahadur Rayamajhi, Pradeep Gyawali, Shanker Pokharel, Prithvi Subbas Gurung, Lekhraj Bhatta, Mani Chandra Thapa, Kiran Gurung, Satya Narayan Mandal, Chhabilal Biswokarma, Bishnu Rimal, Raghubir Mahaseth, Keshab Badal and Dr Pushpa Raj Kandel.

The second meeting today decided to welcome the leaders and cadres joining the party mainstream reviewing the past activities and roles, and also to provide appropriate portfolio. The meeting passed a 19-point proposal.

Earlier, the meeting had divided the portfolio of the organizing committee members. ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal